NZ needs to 'wake up' on CEO pay says IOD past president

Sunday, 1 October, 2017 - 12:25

The past president of the Institute of Directors, Michael Stiassny, admitted on TVNZ’s Q+A programme this morning that NZ hasn’t got the CEO remuneration right.

This comes off the back of Fonterra’s announcement this week that its CEO, Theo Spierings, has received a big bonus this year, bumping his salary package to $8.3 million.

"We haven’t got it right. I’m not proud of that. Luckily, we’re not in the Fonterra game, but we are paying our CEOs a lot of money. But compared with the person who works at the reception desk or something, it is significant. We need to take account of that, and we need to find a way of making that gap smaller."

Mr Stiassny also said that NZ is paying CEOs based on what the world market dictates. "But I think we need to wake up and say, ‘Hey, New Zealand’s not a bad place to live. It is God’s own. People do want to come here.’ People do have a social responsibility, even CEOs," he said.

And when asked why are we always shopping for that talent overseas? Mr Stiassny responded by saying "we have a lot of talent in New Zealand, but it’s always easier to look outside. And people look a lot more rounded, a lot rosier than when you know someone in a small village."