Global experts join Air New Zealand's Sustainability Panel

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 10:11

Air New Zealand has appointed British ecological economist Professor Tim Jackson and leading carbon emissions policy specialist Dr Suzi Kerr to its Sustainability Advisory Panel.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon says the panel provides guidance and critique as the airline works to embed sustainable growth, with the new panellists bringing further expertise in social, economic and environmental issues.

"As leaders in their fields, our new appointments offer a global perspective to support our Board and Executive as we challenge ourselves to drive our sustainability agenda forward.

"Professor Jackson is at the forefront of research into sustainable economies, providing policy advice to numerous Governments on prosperity and growth - as well as stimulating public engagement on sustainability issues as a media commentator and playwright.

"Carbon management is a significant challenge for the aviation industry so we are pleased World Bank advisor and international emissions expert Dr Suzi Kerr will share her expertise as we work toward our industry target of carbon neutral growth from 2020," says Mr Luxon.

Professor Jackson says he is delighted to join Air New Zealand’s Sustainability Panel, particularly as the airline works to strengthen its social impact programmes.

"Prosperity consists in our ability to flourish within the limits defined by a finite planet, and I look forward to working with Air New Zealand as it explores this fundamental challenge."

Dr Kerr says research is fundamental to building a robust approach to carbon policy and offsetting, and she’s excited to share her expertise with the airline.

"Air New Zealand is encouraging stronger climate change policy and I am pleased to work alongside the airline as it explores higher quality carbon offsetting options for New Zealand."

Air New Zealand’s Sustainability Advisory Panel will meet in Auckland for the airline’s annual sustainability breakfast event on Wednesday 4 October.

Founder and Director of not-for-profit Forum for the Future Sir Jonathon Porritt heads up the panel which comprises a number of New Zealand and international experts, including:

Sir Jonathon Porritt, Co-Founder and Director, Forum for the Future (United Kingdom)

Dame Anne Salmond, New Zealand anthropologist, writer and distinguished professor of Maori Studies, University of Auckland (New Zealand)

Sir Rob Fenwick CNZM, entrepreneur, business person and conservationist, Chair of Predator Free NZ and The Kiwi Trust (New Zealand)

Brian Pearce, Chief Economist, International Air Transport Association (Switzerland)

Dr Susanne Becken, Director of Griffith Institute for Tourism and Professor of Sustainable Tourism, Griffith University (Australia)

Dr Tim Jackson, Professor of Sustainable Development at University of Surrey and Director of the Centre for the Understanding of Sustainable Prosperity (United Kingdom)

Dr Suzi Kerr, Senior Fellow at Motu and Adjunct Professor at Victoria University (New Zealand)

Previous panellists Derek Hanley and Suzanne Hunt finished their tenure on the panel earlier this year.

Christopher Luxon says the pair has brought immense value to Air New Zealand over the past two years.

"I’d like to thank Suzanne and Derek for the very important role they have played as critical friends of the airline as we commenced our sustainability journey."