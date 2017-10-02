Dean McKenzie appointed to racing board

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 10:33

Experienced racing administrator Dean McKenzie is to join the New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing Board.

McKenzie will take up the role following the New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) annual general meeting in November.

He will replace retiring board member John Stace, who has been a director since a change in the NZTR constitution led to the formation of an independent board in 2011.

Two other current directors - deputy-chair Victoria Carter ONZM and Rick Williams - will retire by rotation at the annual meeting but have been reappointed by the NZTR Members’ Council.

The Members’ Council is responsible for all aspects of appointing the six directors.

Members’ Council chairman Wayne Guppy said there has been a large number of quality applicants for the three positions.

"We were pleased to be able to appoint a director with Dean McKenzie’s experience in the racing industry and also acknowledge the good work already done by Victoria Carter and Rick Williams."

McKenzie has served on the NZTR Board previously and was deputy chairman of the initial six-member independent board. He relinquished his position later that year, when appointed Chief Executive Officer of Addington Raceway.

He held the Addington role till this month and has also been CEO of both Jade Stadium in Christchurch and the Wellington Racing Club. His experience in the racing industry also includes a stint as a special projects manager with the New Zealand Racing Board.

NZTR Board chairman Alan Jackson paid tribute to John Stace’s work as a board member. "John has been the longest serving of the original Board members. His business acumen, together with his enthusiasm for racing, has enabled him to make a real contribution to the industry and we will miss his presence and counsel at the board table."