NZ On Air-funded factual content to reach new audiences

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 10:47

A wider than ever range of factual content for diverse audiences has been supported in the latest NZ On Air funding decisions.

The September round sought content for targeted audiences, resulting in 53 factual applications being considered for broadcast and online platforms.

New to the funding slate is content specifically for the large Indian population in New Zealand. NZ On Air will fund content for sizeable ethnic audiences (over 100,000) and this represents the first time content has been specifically funded for this community.

Health and disabilities, history, cultural identity and sports heroes feature in this round as well as content for youth, Pacific and Māori audiences.

"Our new funding model recognises audiences are on many and diverse platforms so our content needs to be also. We were particularly pleased to support two new applications for programmes for and featuring Indian New Zealanders, and hope they will enjoy these," said NZ On Air Chief Executive Jane Wrightson.

"New Zealanders have many and varied interests and backgrounds. As a public media funder we are committed to ensuring diverse audiences are served with great content on a range of platforms," said Ms Wrightson.

Details of the Factual projects funded in the September round are available on our website.