Silver Fern Farms and Shanghai Maling complete final settlement

Silver Fern Farms and Shanghai Maling have agreed the full and final subscription price of $260m in cash for the 50:50 partnership following the completion of the settlement date audit and all relevant adjustments.
Silver Fern Farms Co-operative chair Rob Hewett says the final figure of $260m for the 50 percent share of the business is consistent with the $261m original estimate but slightly below the $267m estimate announced in November as a result of final net asset adjustments.
