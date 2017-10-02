Silver Fern Farms and Shanghai Maling complete final settlement

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 11:11

Silver Fern Farms and Shanghai Maling have agreed the full and final subscription price of $260m in cash for the 50:50 partnership following the completion of the settlement date audit and all relevant adjustments.

Silver Fern Farms Co-operative chair Rob Hewett says the final figure of $260m for the 50 percent share of the business is consistent with the $261m original estimate but slightly below the $267m estimate announced in November as a result of final net asset adjustments.