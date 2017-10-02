FlexiGroup appoints Gary Nalder Chief Commercial Officer

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 11:40

FlexiGroup New Zealand has announced the executive appointment of Gary Nalder to the role of Chief Commercial Officer.

With more than 30 years of leasing experience and a proven track record of growing leasing and finance businesses in New Zealand, Nalder will lead the growth and future direction of the commercial arm of FlexiGroup in New Zealand.

He most recently held the role of Director of Asset Finance for Westpac Institutional Bank. Previous to this he has held senior management roles with CIT Group and AGC Finance.

FlexiGroup CEO, Chris Lamers says Nalder’s depth of experience growing leasing and finance businesses from start up to highly profitable operations will be valuable in driving the continued success of the commercial business.

"Commercial is an important part of the business, specialising in funding solutions for organisations of all sizes across New Zealand including retail, education, SME’s and enterprise.

"How we’re helping Kiwi organisations grow and run their own businesses is becoming increasingly diverse - and Gary’s expertise and leadership will help drive these future growth initiatives and the innovative ways in which we can support the success of our partners."

Nalder sits on the Board of Drive Electric and is a member of the Government’s Electric Vehicles Programme Leadership Group helping to drive the uptake of electric vehicles in the New Zealand market.

Gary Nalder joins FlexiGroup in the Chief Commercial Officer role from 16 October.