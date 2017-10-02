FXNZ responds to MBIE suspension

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 13:25

Fuji Xerox New Zealand (FXNZ) has been advised by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) that we have been formally suspended from one All-of-Government contract and terminated from another. The suspension applies to All-of-Government contracts only and non government customers will not be impacted.

The suspension relates to the Print Technology and Associated Services (PTAS) contract, and the termination relates to the Office Supplies contract. FXNZ has less than 1% of the share of the Office Supplies contract, so termination from this agreement has little or no impact to our business operations.

This decision has been taken by MBIE following FXNZ’s voluntary suspension from All-of-Government contracts in August 2017 to allow MBIE time to understand the implications of the report published by the Independent Investigation Committee, which was established by FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. The review into this report has now resulted in a formal suspension being applied.

FXNZ wishes to advise that there are no current performance issues or inability to meet service levels under existing arrangements. FXNZ has the full resources and capabilities to meet all current needs, and there will be no disruption to eligible agencies who are already receiving products and services from FXNZ under the AoG contracts.

Peter Thomas, Managing Director for Fuji Xerox New Zealand said, "We remain committed to working with Government and to regaining and rebuilding trust with all of our stakeholders. MBIE has given FXNZ clarity on what is required for us to achieve this as well as their requirements to lift the suspension. We are taking this seriously and are committed to rebuilding our trust and long term relationship with Government."

During the past 18 months, Thomas has been instrumental in driving widespread change throughout the company including establishing appropriate governance and management systems. "FXNZ has a strong desire to continue to work with Government and the processes we have implemented during the past 18 months are a big step towards rebuilding our reputation in the market," said Thomas.

FXNZ will continue to proactively offer products and services to all non-Government customers in the market place and is confident that it will be able to satisfy MBIE that the issues in question are historical and resume its usual business with eligible agencies in the near future.