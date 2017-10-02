Fuji Xerox formally suspended from All-of-Government contract

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 12:59

Fuji Xerox New Zealand (FXNZ) has been formally suspended from one All-of-Government contract and terminated from another.

General Manager of New Zealand Government Procurement John Ivil says, "FXNZ has been formally suspended from the Print Technology and Associated Services (PTAS) contract and terminated from the Office Supplies contract."

"Effective immediately, the suspension from PTAS prevents FXNZ signing up new business with agencies (including state schools)."

Mr Ivil says FXNZ is required to continue to meet its commitments to public sector agencies for existing agreements under the PTAS contract.

The formal suspension will only be lifted once certain requirements are met by FXNZ. The details of those will not be made public, he says.

"In relation to the Office Supplies contract, agencies will be able to choose from other suppliers on the panel to meet their ongoing needs."

There are 93 agencies who are currently customers of FXNZ through the All-of-Government contracts, who have been notified of this outcome.