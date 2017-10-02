Skyline advances investigations into Franz Josef Gondola project

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 14:16

Skyline Enterprises is progressing investigations into its Franz Josef Glacier Gondola project with the retreat of the area’s winter snow.

The company has been advancing extensive geotechnical surveys to identify the best route for the positioning of gondola towers. Survey work has been undertaken on foot and will now be undertaken by air.

"This is a continuous process as we gather more geotechnical information and continue to tighten the gondola route. We are scoping out our requirements with two of the world’s major lift companies throughout this process and will be carrying out more survey work now that the snow is retracting," Skyline Enterprises chairman Mark Quickfall says.

Skyline is working on a submission and application to allow the installation of the gondola under the Department of Conservation’s Westland Tai Poutini National Park Management Plan, which is currently under review by DoC and the West Coast Tai Poutini Conservation Board.

Skyline will apply to have an ‘amenities area’ established to accommodate the gondola as part of DoC’s review.

"Subject to the amenities area being included in the plan, we will then apply for a concession and resource consent," Quickfall adds. "We will provide environmental, technical and financial evidence in support of the project. The community and wider economic benefits and impacts will also be included."

Developments at Franz Josef come as Skyline - New Zealand’s gondola pioneers - prepare to celebrate 50 years of their iconic gondola product at Skyline Queenstown in November.