Tourism Satellite Account release postponed

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 15:59

Stats NZ has decided, with agreement from MBIE, that the 2017 edition of the Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) will be released on 13 December, rather than 25 October as previously planned.

This will enable Stats NZ to provide much more up-to-date and detailed information about the industries and products related to tourism as part of the report.

The change reflects improvements to the National Accounts, which form the basis of much of the TSA. By releasing the TSA after the annual National Accounts (to be published on 24 November), two full years' worth of additional detailed data will be available in the detailed TSA tables.

Note that this change will also affect MBIE's tourism data release calendar for the Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates, which are revised each year with the latest data from the TSA.