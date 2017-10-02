Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Reappointments to Valuers Registration Board

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 15:36

Land Information Minister Mark Mitchell has announced the reappointment of Phillip Curnow and Ken Taylor to the Valuers Registration Board for a further three-year term.

The Board is the authority that oversees the performance of New Zealand’s land valuers.

Both Mr Curnow and Mr Taylor were first appointed to the Board in 2007.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.