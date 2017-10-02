LINZ nominated for a spatial excellence award

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 15:36

LINZ’s work helping authorities fight wilding conifers - an invasive pest tree that poses a threat to our ecosystems and economy - has earned us a spot in the finals of this year’s Spatial Excellence Awards.

"We have developed a web-based a mapping and monitoring tool that makes local data about wilding conifer populations instantly accessible so authorities can assess and improve their efforts to control them," says Jerome Sheppard, Deputy Chief Executive Crown Property.

"Wilding conifers have been spreading quickly in many parts of New Zealand, drastically altering the landscape, threatening to take over our native forests and even our farm land."

Launched in mid 2017, LINZ led the development of the wilding conifer information system which will underpin the national wilding conifer management programme - a partnership between LINZ, the Ministry for Primary Industries, the Department of Conservation, regional and district councils, forestry, farming and community groups.

"As an organisation that is all about getting geographic information working for Kiwis, LINZ is pleased to have been nominated for an award this year."

"We look forward to joining the other finalists at the awards in November and hearing about all the latest innovations."

The New Zealand Spatial Excellence Awards are an annual event to celebrate the achievements of top spatial information organisations and individuals. LINZ is one of the founding partners.