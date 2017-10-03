Chance to set up shop at Porirua waterfront pop-up space

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 09:54

Porirua City Council is bringing business to our city centre and harbour’s edge with a pop-up opportunity for businesses. Part of the park at the south end of Wi Neera Reserve is being made available for lease as a two-year pilot, which will enable several temporary businesses to set up shop.

Porirua City Council is seeking expressions of interest from new and existing businesses want to be involved. City Growth and Strategic Property Manager Darryn Grant says we’re using pop-up businesses to test the waters for bringing more permanent businesses to our waterfront.

"We’re looking for businesses to attract people to our waterfront and enhance Wi Neera Reserve," he says. "Ideally, we’re seeking expressions of interest from a range of business types, including food outlets, coffee carts, bike hire, guided walking tours and water-based activities, such as kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding."

Mayor Mike Tana says this is another exciting new Council initiative to open Porirua up to business.

"Opening up the Wi Neera Drive space for business is part of a wider plan to connect our city centre and harbour. We’ve done amazing work to reshape and replant our harbour’s edge. We’ve got an established writer’s walk along on our waterfront and we’re keen to get more people out there exploring and enjoying our taonga, Te Awarua-o-Porirua, which connects to our city centre and many of our stunning suburbs."

The site has no water or power supply, so the operator must be able to supply their own. More information, terms and conditions can be found in the Waterfront Pop-up Application form on the Pop-up Porirua page of our website or by emailing cnolan@pcc.govt.nz.