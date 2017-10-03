Rainbow's End picks up Qualmark Tourism Award

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 10:00

Rainbow’s End has received one of the country’s most coveted tourism awards - the Qualmark Gold Sustainable Tourism Business Award. This follows a long list of international and national awards for the Auckland based theme park in the past few years.

Qualmark assessors praised Rainbow’s End on its stringent reporting and notification procedures, emphasis on employee welfare and health and safety.

A commitment to the environment was also noted by assessors along with acknowledgement of the work Rainbow’s End does with the community.

CEO Chris Deere said "We are all extremely proud of this award and see it as a reflection of our team as a whole. Every employee at Rainbow’s End has played a part in our success. It is very rewarding to see our everyday business activity acknowledged with such a prestigious, sought after award."

Qualmark is New Zealand tourism’s official quality assurance organisation. A gold award is the highest accolade, with only eight percent of evaluated businesses receiving one in 2016. It recognises a company’s commitment to the environment, health and safety, and customer experience.

Celebrating 35 years of business this year Rainbow’s End has been an iconic landmark in New Zealand since opening its doors with only five rides in 1982. There are now over 20 rides and attractions, and increased visitation in both domestic and international visitors every year. The park has invested over $16m in new developments and infrastructure over the past 6 years.

For many years they have supported local community and national children’s charities, such as Ronald McDonald House, Child Cancer Foundation, Make A Wish Foundation, and The Great KidsCan Santa Run. Their sponsorship of schools and sports groups is extensive with hundreds and thousands of dollars in tickets supporting fundraising efforts every year. The park also holds CARE Days (Children at Rainbow’s End), a highly subsidised school trip which has been operating for some 25 years.