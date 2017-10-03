Another bumper cruise season ahead

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 10:16

CentrePort has welcomed the first ship of the 2017/18 cruise season, Radiance of the Seas, which brings with it another busy season.

Chief Executive Derek Nind says Wellington stands to benefit from another bumper season, following the 12% increase in ship calls last season.

"We’re expecting to welcome more than 80 ships and 230,000 odd visitors, which will be a boom for the city and region.

"We’ll be working closely with other stakeholders to ensure our cruise visitors have a great experience of Wellington. Free shuttle buses for passengers will be running between the Port and central Wellington, and we’ve installed facilities for visitors to temporarily replace those damaged by last year’s earthquake."

There will be three inaugural ship calls this cruise season, from the Norwegian Jewel, Viking Sun and Asuka II.

WREDA Venues, Marketing and Destination General Manager David Perks says Wellington continues to enjoy the benefits of hundreds of thousands of cruise passengers and crew each season.

"Wellington is lucky in that we’re well set up for a cruise ship’s typical day visitor, with such a compact city offering a fantastic range of activities and experiences. This means passengers can see and do more during a shore excursion, which is good for them, and great for Wellington’s economy.

Once again, our Wellington City Ambassadors will be on the street to welcome passengers and help them make the most of their time here."

Last year’s cruise season added an estimated $65.7 million to the region’s economy.

New Zealand Cruise Association Chief Executive Kevin O’Sullivan says CentrePort’s effective response to last year’s earthquake shows it recognises the importance of cruise visits to the region.

"CentrePort didn’t miss an operational beat following last year’s earthquake, accepting their next cruise ship call days after the event.

"It’s great to see them preparing for another successful cruise season."

The Radiance of the Seas is owned by Royal Caribbean International and started service in 2001. The 90,000-tonne, 293-metre long ship has 2,146 berths, 858 crew, 10 dining rooms, three swimming pools, a rock climbing wall, mini-golf course, and pool tables stabilised by a computer-controlled gyroscope.