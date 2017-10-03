NZ inventor to bring new shapes and movement to construction toys

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 12:37

FLEXO, the revolutionary system already expanding the realm of creative possibilities with construction toys such as LEGO, Kre-O and Mega Bloks, has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to bring further innovation to the global toy brick market. In a first for construction bricks, NZ inventor and engineer Mark Stolten and his team have developed an equilateral triangle brick, which will deliver a new range of design options for enthusiasts.

The new Kickstarter campaign launched just a week ago is already well over half way to the target of NZ$50,000. This level of funding will allow NZ production of the new Flexo innovations, which include the equilateral triangle, a circle 2x2 round brick that will also be usable with axle pieces, a new range of colours, and just for fun - glow in the dark tendons.

Having won the 2017 Construction Toy of the Year award at the Australasian Toy Fair earlier this year, Mark Stolten says "there have been a growing number of construction brick enthusiasts, of all ages from all over the world, using Flexo to create an array of dynamic constructions. So many of their creations are truly amazing!"

Mark Stolten says the original idea for Flexo came to him when he was visiting the local physio after having torn a tendon in his forearm. "Seeing a diagram of how bones, tendons and muscles work together, I had a light bulb moment - of how this principle of physiology could be applied to revolutionise brick construction toys. From this idea Flexo was born."

Flexo is a simple system consisting of construction bricks and flexible tendons. It is compatible with all current brick brands and revolutionises what can be done with LEGO, KreO or Mega Bloks. The Flexo tendons have a full range of movement up to 180 degrees and are available in four different lengths offering varied flexibility. Introducing flexible components to traditional brick sets opens up a world of dynamic constructions; suspension for bridges and cars, hinges, a bow and arrow, balls, swing bridges, train tracks, catapults and even wearable ‘bling’.

Flexo is one of the global patents that Mark has had registered. Mark and his wife, Elizabeth, have a huge passion for helping family and youth, and the poor and underprivileged. Their dream is to see wealth generated, to support groups working in these sectors, and through the development of creative design and interactive family activities.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1135315686/flexo-construction-bricks-with-new-shapes-and-colo