Fund open to support future farmers

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 13:56

Applications are open to a fund established to support the future of New Zealand’s largest industry.

The Ann Sinclair Charitable Trust, administered by Presbyterian Support Central, aims to support future agriculturalists including farmers, horticulturalists and orchardists by helping with the costs of their tertiary studies.

Last year, a total of $73,000 in Ann Sinclair Charitable Trust grants were approved and distributed to 37 students.

Presbyterian Support Central trust administrator Jackie Wierenga explains that the aim of the trust is to support young people who need a little extra help to be able to study in their chosen agricultural field.

"The trust aims to help students who may need extra assistance due to health or financial concerns, or who would otherwise not readily have access to tertiary study for farming," says Jackie.

"In the past the Trust has also allocated grants to particularly worthy recipients to cover the full cost of their tertiary study".

Ann Sinclair Charitable Trust grants can be used to assist with travel, accommodation and education fees for students living or studying at universities, polytechnics and farm training institutes in the Presbyterian Support Central area, including the greater Wellington region, Horowhenua, Wairarapa, Manawatu, Whanganui and Taranaki.

Applications to the Ann Sinclair Charitable Trust close on 31 October. Visit www.psc.org.nz/ann-sinclair for more information or to apply.