Two new directors appointed to QAC

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 13:56

Queenstown Lakes District Council resolved to appoint two new directors for Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC) in November to replace retiring directors John Gilks and James Hadley.

Queenstown-based legal and financial specialist Prue Flacks will replace John Gilks as Chair and Auckland-based Professional Director Adrienne Young-Cooper will join the board as a Director. Both are three-year appointments.

The appointments were confirmed at the Council meeting on 28 September 2017, and the changes to the board will take effect from the next QAC Annual General Meeting on 27 November 2017.

The Council also signalled its intention to reappoint Michael Stiassny and Norm Thompson for a further term at the AGM. The remaining directors are professional director Grant Lilly and Auckland Airport shareholder representative, Mark Thomson, who was appointed to the board in June 2017.

Mayor Jim Boult took the opportunity, on behalf of QLDC, to extend a vote of thanks to outgoing board members, John Gilks and James Hadley, for their contribution during their terms on the board. "John has been on the board for six years, serving as Chair since 2012, and James was appointed a director almost ten years ago. Both have provided valuable leadership and contribution during a period of rapid growth for the airport. I personally would like to offer my thanks and wish them a successful future," said Mayor Boult.

Queenstown Airport is a Council-Controlled Trading Organisation (CCTO) with two shareholders - Queenstown Lakes District Council (75.1%) and Auckland Airport (24.9%). It is managed by Queenstown Airport Corporation Limited (QAC) and governed by a Board of Directors.