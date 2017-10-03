Hamilton an ideal location for Amazon - O'Leary

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 15:33

Hamilton City Councillor Angela O’Leary wants to woo Amazon to set up its proposed warehouse in the city.

O’Leary said indications at the weekend signalled a move by the global on-line giant that could consider New Zealand for a warehousing operation after its move to Australia.

"This is a great opportunity to pitch Amazon early and showcase what Hamilton can offer," says O’Leary.

"We have the space with the Tainui Ruakura Inland Port due to come on stream in 2020 and industrial land north of the city. With our links to the Port of Tauranga and central North Island location we have a clear advantage over other cities in New Zealand".

O’Leary said she would be taking her idea up with Mayor Andrew King, the Property Council and the business community to set the wheels in motion.

Her vision is to set up a small expert taskforce to meet with Amazon executives in Australia and in the United States to identify the key "push buttons" for the company to consider Hamilton a serious contender.

"When we establish the parameters it’s the task force’s job to make a pitch to get Amazon over the line to choose Hamilton", she said.

"Together with our ideal location and our strong labour work force this is an opportunity we need to go for", she said.