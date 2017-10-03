Harvey Norman joins Air NZ Airpoints

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 16:33

Harvey Norman, New Zealand’s largest home furnishing and consumer electronics retailer, outdoor clothing and equipment company Macpac and Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferry are the latest businesses to join Air New Zealand Airpoints, giving members even more ways to earn their way to their next flight.

Customers can now earn Airpoints DollarsTM on products and services throughout Harvey Norman’s 39 stores across New Zealand and online at www.harveynorman.co.nz. To celebrate the launch Harvey Norman is offering Airpoints members a chance to win their share of 10,000 Airpoints Dollars.

Similarly, Macpac will offer Airpoints Dollar earning throughout its network of 29 New Zealand stores and online at www.macpac.co.nz. Macpac is a true New Zealand retail success story continuing to use innovation and the latest technologies across its New Zealand designed range of products.

Bluebridge is New Zealand’s first and only ferry operator to offer Airpoints members the opportunity to earn Airpoints Dollars when they cross the Cook Strait.

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty Mark Street says Airpoints’ network of partners continues to grow, as does its membership base which grew by more than 325,000 over the past 12 months to exceed 2.6 million members.

"Over the past year more than one million products have been purchased using Airpoints Dollars, including 900,000 flights and more than 100,000 products ranging from wine, to housewares or travel related products."