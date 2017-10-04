Kelly Eichholtz embarks on key role for IHG New Zealand

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 09:00

IHG New Zealand has welcomed internationally-experienced Kelly Eichholtz to the position of Area Director of Sales and Marketing New Zealand.

Based at Crowne Plaza Auckland, Kelly is responsible for building and developing InterContinental Hotel Group’s (IHG) New Zealand-based sales, marketing and revenue teams.

Kelly has joined the Auckland team from her previous role as Director of Sales and Marketing at InterContinental Wellington.

Christchurch-born Kelly launched her IHG career in London, spending a total of six years working in sales and marketing for flagship properties, including Crowne Plaza London - The City. She also worked as a key account manager representing 68 properties throughout the UK and Ireland.

Before returning ‘home’ to IHG and New Zealand, she was Director of Business Development at the five-star Hilton London Bankside, as an executive member of the opening team.

Commenting on her appointment, Kelly said she was thrilled about overseeing the company’s New Zealand portfolio.

"It’s an exciting time to be working for IHG in New Zealand as we are fortunate to have a great mix of brands across the region," she said.

"We have other key developments planned, new properties coming on board and growing markets in Auckland and Christchurch.

"I want to continue to grow and evolve our leading sales, marketing and revenue teams to build a proactive and innovative vision."

Outside of work, Kelly has a passion for travel, and following her return from the UK is keen to explore the holiday destinations of Asia Pacific.

IHG Area General Manager New Zealand Tim Pollock said Kelly possessed outstanding leadership qualities.

"Kelly’s expertise and experience at an international level, along with her ability to integrate top line strategies, is a substantial asset for IHG," he said.

"It’s a time for development and growth across the country, and we’re delighted to welcome talent like Kelly at such an exciting time."

IHG operates six properties in New Zealand including InterContinental Wellington, Crowne Plaza hotels in Auckland, Queenstown and Christchurch and two Holiday Inn properties in Rotorua and at Auckland Airport.