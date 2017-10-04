Sealegs closes over NZ$2 million in sales at Auckland Boat Show

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 08:40

Future Mobility Solutions’ ("FMS") brand Sealegs, today announced it had completed its most successful ever Auckland Boat Show. Despite some inclement weather over a windy weekend the company reported a record event from its floating display - Sealegs Island.

The combination of sales of the craft displayed at the show, together with new forward orders, resulted in sales in excess of NZ $2M. The sales were received from all over the world including NZ, Australia and North America.

Sealegs CEO said "Sealegs has cemented itself as iconically Kiwi, and now other countries are showing the same confidence in our amphibious technology New Zealanders have for some time".

FMS has recently completed a number of acquisitions, including Lancer Industries and Sillinger, which should help lay the foundation for further growth for Sealegs through the supply of its patented and world leading amphibious technology to those brands.