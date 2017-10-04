Emirates launches Europe Earlybird fares to 39 destinations

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 09:47

Emirates has launched its latest Earlybird fares for travel in 2018 to 39 destinations in Europe from New Zealand, leading with Auckland-Bologna return from $1,589.

Other highlights from the latest offer are London from only $1,649 return, Dublin from $1,669, Amsterdam from $1,689, and Paris from $1,739.

Other destinations well below $2,000 return include Barcelona, Rome, Manchester and Glasgow.

The fares are on sale until the end of the month, unless sold out earlier. Travel periods for economy class are January 21 to March 28 and April 16 to June 13. Various conditions apply. Appealing fares are also available for other periods in 2018.

In addition, Emirates has attractive Business Class fares for 2018 travel, including London and Manchester from $7,349 return, Rome from $7,319 and Dublin from $7,469.

Emirates flies A380s three times daily from Auckland, including a non-stop service to Dubai, as well as a daily A380 service from Christchurch. Fare examples below:

Destinations / Economy Class return from / Business Class return from

Bologna / NZD 1,589- / NZD 8,309-

London / NZD 1,649- / NZD 7,349-

Amsterdam / NZD 1,689- / NZD 7,739-

Paris / NZD 1,739- / NZD 7,559-

Dublin / NZD 1,669- / NZD 7,469-

Barcelona / NZD 1,789- / NZD 7,489-

Rome / NZD 1,769- / NZD 7,319-

Manchester / NZD 1,809- / NZD 7,349-

Glasgow / NZD 1,859- / NZD 9,679-

Birmingham / NZD 1,909- / NZD 7,749-

-Fares based on return flights from Auckland.

Go to www.emirates.com/nz