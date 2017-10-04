Bluebridge Ferry on board as Airpoints partner

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 11:53

Passengers sailing on Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries between Wellington and Picton will now be able to earn Airpoints Dollars - as Bluebridge becomes Air New Zealand’s first and only Airpoints ferry partner.

Louise Struthers, Group CEO for Bluebridge as well as its sister companies Freight Lines and Streamline, says the partnership with Airpoints is an exciting step forward both for the company and the travelling public.

"We’re delighted to be the only ferry company offering our passengers the added benefit of earning Airpoints Dollars- and see it as an opportunity to further reward our customers for choosing to travel with us," she says.

Ms Struthers says the partnership also signals the company’s growth focus under new ownership.

"Bluebridge offers a vital link between New Zealand’s North and South Islands and we’re committed to offering the very best possible experience for travellers on this route. Initiatives like the Airpoints partnership are an important part of this."

Bookings made during the next six weeks will earn double Airpoints Dollars, as well as the opportunity to enter online to win one of two fabulous getaways - a gourmet food, wine and ferry experience in Wellington or travel to the Marlborough Sounds for a guided Queen Charlotte track trip - and other prizes.

For more information visit www.bluebridge.co.nz/airpoints