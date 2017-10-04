ANZ Commodity Price Index: Spring sweep

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 12:46

The sun shone on ANZ Commodity Price Index for the first time since June, with the index lifting 0.8% m/m in September (+12% y/y).

ANZ Agri Economist Con Williams said, "It was encouraging to see all six major groups lift in the month. Local returns received a 1.7% m/m boost (13% y/y) as the NZD fell against most major peers for the second month in a row."

In terms of the sector specifics:

- Dairy prices lifted +0.4% m/m, but there were mixed moves for the various products. Both whole milk (-1.5% m/m) and skim milk (-1.8% m/m) powder prices slipped. There is a degree of buyer caution in the face of lifting global milk supply. On the other hand, both butter (+2.7% m/m) and cheese (+3.4% m/m) prices lifted, reflecting robust Asian demand and a tight supply-demand balance for butter in Europe.

- Meat and fibre prices eked out a small increase of 0.4% m/m. Wool prices rebounded 7.7%, but off very low levels. Beef and lamb prices were fairly stable with lower seasonal supply locally and solid demand in most major markets.

- Horticulture prices lifted 2.6% m/m. New Zealand apple prices rose 1.3% m/m as frost damage is expected to limit late-season supply from Europe. Kiwifruit prices lifted 3% m/m, and are up 14% y/y due to a smaller green crop and higher proportion of the gold variety in the export mix compared with last year.

- Seafood prices lifted 0.3% m/m. Hoki (+2% m/m) and ling (+5% m/m) provided the uplift.

- The forestry group increased 0.5% m/m with incremental rises for log and pulp products. Log prices were up 0.4% m/m, and have lifted for 12 consecutive months. Total log stocks on China’s ports have been tracking slowly down over recent months, supporting price gains. Wood pulp prices reversed last month’s fall to post a 1.3% m/m rise.

- Aluminium prices lifted 3.5% m/m (31% y/y). Prices are up 42% since their low point in November 2015 and are at the highest level in over five years. China’s environmental and regulatory changes are starting to take effect as the first smelters power down ahead of mandated cuts to control air pollution.

"Still-elevated NZD commodity prices will provide a strong boost to rural incomes in 2018, which will diffuse through the broader economy. This will be important with the economy entering a transition phase as some of its previous growth drivers (housing, construction, tourism, migration) peak, and we await others to step in and fill the void. Strong commodity prices, and the spill-overs, will be important to help the economy avoid a growth pothole."