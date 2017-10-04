Vacant unit in West Auckland business park on the market

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 14:47

A vacant ground-floor unit located in the Harbourside Business Park in West Auckland has been put on the market for sale or lease.

The property at Unit A1/485 Rosebank Road, in Avondale, features 216sq m of flexible office space and comes with eight allocated car parking spaces and unobstructed views of the inner harbour.

The sharp rise in demand for office space in West Auckland should attract investors, as well as owner-occupiers and tenants looking for quality accommodation outside the CBD.

The property is being marketed by Bayleys Auckland agent Mark Preston for sale or lease by deadline private treaty, closing at 4pm on October 26, and is featured in Bayleys’ latest Total Property portfolio magazine.

Mr Preston says: "The unit is being sold vacant, giving prospective buyers the opportunity to either occupy the space for their own business purposes or to use it as an investment and lease it out to others. The vendors are also inviting offers to lease the property."

The unit, which has a capital valuation of $590,000, comprises a large open plan workspace, two offices, a boardroom, lunch room, reception area and associated amenities, including a 7.2sq m deck area at the rear of the building looking out towards the harbour.

Zoned Business - Light Industry under the Unitary Plan, the unit is located on the ground floor of a 862sq m building, which sits on a share of 8,796sq m of land within the Harbourside Business Park development.

The property had served as the Auckland offices of Australian company simPRO Software, which develops field service management software solutions for the trade and service industries, with clients ranging from small contracting businesses through to large enterprises.

The company had occupied the office for five years.

Other tenants in the building include: iDt, a company that offers cloud-based timesheet and rostering software for businesses in Australasia; A2Z Data Limited, which provides business software for SMEs; Fuchs Lubricants Australasia, which sells lubricants to the food, beverage, packaging and pharmaceutical industries; and the Rosebank Business Association, which promotes the economic development of the area.

Harbourside Business Park comprises five separate building modules with more than 20,000sq m of offices and warehousing on 4ha of land fronting onto the Waitemata Harbour. It won the Supreme Award at the Property Council’s 2005 awards, which recognise excellence in development projects.

Mr Preston says: "Harbourside Business Park is an in-demand address for businesses due to its strong transport links and proximity to the expanding west Auckland area. This is reflected in the very low vacancy rate for business accommodation."

Rosebank Road is connected to the north-western motorway, which offers fast links to the CBD, Ports of Auckland and the other motorway systems, including the Waterview Connection, which leads to the airport.

Mr Preston adds: "The unit also come with generous, allocated car parking, which is increasingly hard to find on Rosebank Road.

"It would make a very attractive head office particularly for a small company looking to gain a foothold in the Rosebank area.

"Demand for properties on Rosebank Road, and within Harbourside Business Park, has been consistently strong from both investment and leasing market, with rental trends rising and yields firming."

Bayleys Research’s latest survey of Auckland’s main industrial precincts put Rosebank Road vacancy at just 1.5 per cent, well under the historically low overall Auckland industrial vacancy rate of 3.47 per cent.

The survey showed uptake of 22,500sq m of industrial space since early last year, predominantly across three buildings, with no new vacancies.

Rosebank Road is often viewed as the closest industrial precinct to Auckland’s CBD and the location has additional business appeal, given its closeness to very large residential areas.

"Staffing is always an important consideration, and West Auckland offers the benefit of having established and growing residential catchments within a very short commute," Mr Preston says.