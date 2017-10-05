Voting now open for Farmlands Director Elections

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 08:46

Farmlands shareholders are being urged to have their say in this year’s Farmlands Director elections. Yesterday voting packs were posted out to more than 66,000 shareholders nationwide.

Nine candidates will contest the three Director vacancies this year. Three current Directors - Don McFarlane, Tony O’Boyle and Nikki Davies-Colley - have retired by rotation. Nikki has chosen to stand in the North Island elections, while Don (South Island) and Tony (North Island) have decided not to seek re-election.

As more than one nomination was received for each of the three vacancies, an election will be held in each Island. Farmlands Chairman Lachie Johnstone says he is impressed by the calibre of the candidates.

"Our Board is made up of 10 Directors, eight of whom are elected shareholders, so it’s great to see a strong group of candidates," he says. "As a co-operative, we hold ourselves accountable to more than 66,000 New Zealanders. That’s both a responsibility and a privilege. I want to thank those who have put their names forward - they’re demonstrating their commitment to our ongoing success."

Lachie says the significant contributions of both Don McFarlane and Tony O’Boyle to Farmlands Co-operative deserve to be recognised. Tony joined the Farmlands Board in 2010, while Don has spent more than a quarter of a century on the Boards of Farmlands and Chairing its predecessors from the mid-1990s until the merger with Farmlands in 2013.

The co-operative’s rules state that shareholders are entitled to vote in their respective Island elections. A voting pack has been sent to eligible shareholders and votes can now be made online or by returning the voting paper by mail or fax.

In a new development, the eight shareholder and two independent Directors are this year joined by the first Farmlands Board Observer, Braden Hungerford. Lachie says the Board Observer position is designed to help foster the next generation of primary sector Directors, giving them valuable exposure to high level governance.

Lachie says the Board Observer position is held for 12 months. While Board Observers are unable to vote on co-operative matters, they will have full speaking rights and will be mentored by experienced Farmlands Directors.

"A number of other co-operatives have instituted similar programmes and we would expect these initiatives to grow the pool of people able to step up to future directorships in agriculture," he says.

The candidates for this year’s Director Elections are:

North Island Nikki Davies-Colley Warren Parker Oliver Saxton Sue Yerex

South Island Murray Donald Gary Kelliher Mel Montgomery David Rose Dawn Sangster