Supporting parents and tamariki with Barnardos new opening

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 08:52

Today is the opening ceremony for Barnardos latest Early Learning Centre in Central Wellington. This Early Learning centre is conveniently located on Webb Street (at the top end of Cuba Street) and will soon become a second home for up to 52 Kiwi kids, including 13 under two year olds. The children will start arriving at the centre this Monday.

Barnardos Chief Executive Jeff Sanders says "it’s important Kiwi kids are given the opportunity to participate in quality early childhood education as it gives children the best start in life. Barnardos has over 45 years’ experience in early learning and child care. We are experts in delivering quality early learning experiences for children.

"We are excited to be offering Kiwi kids in central Wellington the opportunity to be part of our purpose built centre. There is a growing demand for central childcare to support families where both parents are working. This new centre will be great for our community and the local families.

"Barnardos is a not-for-profit organisation - so parents can feel good knowing any profits made goes back into supporting their tamariki, the centre and the community," says Jeff.

Barnardos designed this centre with Wellington working parents in mind. The central Wellington centre offers extended hours of 7am - 6.30pm and provides healthy meals so parents know their children are getting the nutrients they need.

Jeff says "The extended hours mean the parents can be flexible with their time and figure out what works for their individual family. We are making parents’ mornings that little bit easier by also offering breakfast in our all-inclusive fees."

Head teacher at the centre Aimee Hammond says "The building is light and airy and we are lucky to have such a large outdoor area right in the city! I think this will be a fantastic addition to the community where parents can relax knowing their under 5s are with experienced local teachers focused on providing a stimulating environment for children to learn and grow.

"There’s a huge demand already for this centre through word of mouth - so we are expecting spaces to fill up quickly."

With Barnardos now offering centre and home based Early Learning Services in Wellington, parents have a choice of what works for them. For more information about the Wellington Barnardos Early Learning centre go to Barnardos.org.nz/earlylearning.