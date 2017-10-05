Asteron Life renews sponsorship of triathlete Anneke Jenkins

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 09:08

Asteron Life is proud to announce that it has renewed its sponsorship agreement with New Zealand triathlete Anneke Jenkins.

Asteron Life first began sponsoring Tauranga local Anneke in 2014, to support her in her goal to reach the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Since then, Anneke has suffered a number of setbacks including a fall from her bike in 2015. The resulting injury meant she needed surgery on both hips and was unable to qualify for Rio 2016.

"We’re proud to continue to sponsor Anneke and support her in achieving her goals," said Campbell Mitchell, Executive General Manager Customer Experience.

"Anneke has been through her share of challenges, but still remains positive and determined to succeed at the highest level.

"Her journey truly aligns with what Asteron Life is here to do - help our customers through the moments that matter, so they can Celebrate Life."

Following a long rehabilitation programme, Anneke has been based in Spain for the European summer triathlon season. She won events in Baiona and Galicia in Spain during 2017, and has gained experience racing in international events. Most recently she placed 5th at the renowned Beijing International, despite being sick.

"I am so grateful for the unwavering support of Asteron Life," said Anneke Jenkins. "Their commitment to me is enabling me to work towards my dream."

Anneke’s story

While growing up in Tauranga, Anneke Jenkins began her sporting career in her teens as a swimmer, achieving two 6th placings in World Cup’s in 2009. But at 20 she developed Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and the health challenges of her illness ruled out any chance of her swimming competitively.

"It was really difficult. I spent days, weeks and months in bed and I couldn’t walk to the kitchen to make dinner, I couldn’t drive. I was just so fatigued, I had nothing," Anneke recalls. "The whole experience made me realise that you can’t do anything without your health, and I had to prioritise it."

Her road to recovery was a difficult one, but she never gave up on her Olympic dream. In 2012 she switched her focus to triathlon.

Two years later, she placed first at the 2014 ITU World Aquathlon Championship in Canada, and set her sights on Rio 2016.

But in 2015, Anneke suffered another setback. A crash of her bike at 55km/h resulted in a major injury, and she needed surgery on both her hips.

"It was gutting," she says. "But most athletes go through something like that more than once in a career, and you just have to get through it and try and come back stronger. I was really lucky that it wasn’t worse - my helmet saved my life for sure."

Today, Anneke believes that her journey has made her a stronger athlete, but she also takes the time to celebrate life a little more.

"To me, celebrating life is about doing what you love every day, and being the best you can," she says. "It’s so important to see the positive side, enjoy the journey and make the best of what you have."

"I’m not giving up," she says. "Every day I’m working hard, trying to be the best version of myself."

"It’s been amazing to have the support of Asteron Life. It’s when times are tough that you need friends, family and support the most, and I’m lucky to have so many people in my life who are behind me as I work towards my goals."