Waikato DHB to resign with immediate effect

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 12:22

The Board of Waikato DHB has announced today that its Chief Executive Dr Nigel Murray has resigned with immediate effect.

An independent inquiry has identified that Dr Murray had spent more than the agreed $25K allocated for relocation costs, and other unauthorized expenses involving potential financial breaches of the Chief Executive’s obligations.

The Board of Waikato DHB has accepted Dr Murray’s resignation with immediate effect, on the basis that he repays all outstanding amounts.

The Board acknowledges that this has been a challenging time for Waikato DHB staff and the Waikato community.

The Board will now commence a search as soon as possible for a new Chief Executive.