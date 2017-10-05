Silver Fern Farms introduce New York Strip Steaks

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 14:56

Choosing beef that is naturally-raised and grass-fed is becoming increasingly important to discerning foodies and is a key reason to love Silver Fern Farms products. Grass-fed beef is generally considered leaner, more finely textured and nutritionally better for you.

Silver Fern Farms are introducing New York Strip Steaks to their beef offering and showcasing fresh new packaging across their entire grass-fed beef range, leading the way in innovative retail packaging in both New Zealand and key export markets.

Silver Fern Farms General Manager Marketing, Sharon Angus says that producing products that todays conscious consumers will appreciate is a key focus at Silver Fern Farms, both internationally and here at home.

"We are New Zealand’s most trusted fresh red meat brand-. Our loyal consumers trust in the fact that our products are always produced to the highest standards, with care and respect and in a sustainable way. We believe that grass-fed beef is best and we pride ourselves on exceeding expectations time and time again."

Sharon Angus says updates to the beef range, including product innovation, new packaging and creative cooking suggestions, reflect the confidence New Zealanders now bring to the table.

The Beef New York Strip Steaks have been inspired by the all-time favourite cut served in classic American steakhouses. Full-flavoured and with a narrow fat cover for a rich, creamy mouthfeel and juicy results, New York Strip Steaks are made for real steak-lovers. Furthermore, Silver Fern Farms’ hero cut, Eye Fillet, will now also come conveniently preportioned into steaks ready to pop straight into the pan or onto the grill.

"The way we’re eating is changing and so is the way we’re consuming red meat off the back of global trends and influences. Food-lovers are better educated and more informed than ever and are looking for simple, new ways to share great-tasting, locally grown produce with family and friends."

"We have responded to this by creating packaging that is much more than a container to sell our meat in - it is an inspirational guide to fresh, creative ways to serve naturally raised, New Zealand grown beef."

"We aim to give home cooks confidence to prepare Silver Fern Farms beef in new ways by providing simple inspiration to create taste sensations, such as adding a rub of spice, melting a flavoured butter, a crush of fresh herbs or an infusion of flavour," she says.

Sharon Angus says that while presentation of Silver Fern Farms Grass-Fed Beef has changed, the care and attention Silver Fern Farms takes preparing its beef remains the same. The beef is hand selected by Master Graders using Silver Fern Farms Eating Quality System, to guarantee it is tender, tasty and juicy every time.

Silver Fern Farms will share these fresh new ways of cooking, serving and eating beef to fit with modern lifestyles on the reverse side of each beef pack and via an exciting digital marketing campaign. These are simple and inspiring meal ideas which food-lovers can adapt, or build on, to make their own.

The new beef range is available from early October 2017 at supermarkets nationwide.