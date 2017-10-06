Matariki Programme Manager takes up new export role

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 07:37

After almost a year in his role, Dr Alister King has resigned as Programme Manager for Matariki - Hawke’s Bay Regional Economic Development Strategy (HBREDS).

Dr King has now elected to pursue an export opportunity in the commercial sector and leaves today (Friday, 6 October).

Tom Skerman, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s Acting Group Manager - Strategic Development, says Dr King’s skills and experience were put to good use overseeing implementation of Matariki’s action plan, working alongside regional stakeholder groups including Iwi, Councils, central Government, business leaders and the local community.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Alister for all of his efforts over recent months and in particular for bringing together the collaborative reporting of all HBREDS actions to the Governance Group."

"The Matariki co-chairs Wayne Jack and Shayne Walker, together with HBRC, are currently in discussions with parties who will be tasked with finalising the new operational arrangements necessary to give effect to the new Matariki Delivery Model which has been evolving over recent months. Arrangements will also be made to ensure that the systems and processes that have been put in place by Alister to track progress on individual Matariki Actions are supported and maintained."

Dr King is pleased to be remaining in the region despite his change of job.

"It has been very special to be able to come home to the Hawke’s Bay region after an absence of more than 12 years, to be with close family and friends and to be part of such a vibrant region with such huge potential. It is no secret that this region relies heavily on the export value of the quality food products it produces."

"Our challenge, as a region, is to ensure we manage this value growth sustainably, while also ensuring all members of our community and whanau are able to participate in this growth in a meaningful and personally fulfilling way."