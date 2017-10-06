Launch of LEANZ Essay Competition

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 09:57

The Law and Economics Association of New Zealand, Inc. (LEANZ) is pleased to announce the launch of the inaugural LEANZ Essay Competition.

The competition is open to current or recent under- or post-graduate New Zealand university students of any discipline. We invite academic essays that approach a legal or public policy issue using an economic analysis (or specifically addresses the failings of such an analysis). Economic analysis means an analysis focussing on efficiency of outcomes and the incentives on the subjects of the rule or policy in question. The essay should recognise the significance of legal instruments and institutions in creating or moulding the incentives.

A first prize of $3,000 will be offered together with the opportunity to present the work at a LEANZ seminar event in 2018. A discretionary prize of $1,500 may be awarded to a high-quality runner up.

Entries close on Monday, 7 May 2018. Full entry criteria are available at www.leanz.org.nz

LEANZ is a voluntary organisation dedicated to the advancement in New Zealand of the understanding of law and economics. It provides a forum for the exchange of information, analysis and ideas amongst those with an interest in this form of analysis. That interest may be practical (eg, for lawyers, public policy experts and consultants), or it may be more academic. We hold regular seminars free of charge in Auckland and Wellington on a range of interesting topics. More information on the seminars can be found at www.leanz.org.nz

LEANZ is supported by a range of individual members as well as corporate members Buddle Findlay, Castalia, Chapman Tripp, Commerce Commission, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Productivity Commission, Russell McVeagh, Sapere Research Group, Simpson Grierson and The Treasury.