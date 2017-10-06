Rise2025 expands global footprint to Canada

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 09:59

A new partnership between MÄori Business Leader, Rachel Petero and Canada’s Indigenous social enterprise accelerator, Kanuu Indigenous Innovation, is taking professional coaching to the communities who need it most.

Indigenous to indigenous coaching is the global goal of Rise2025 founder Rachel Petero (nee Taka) of Waikato-Tainui iwi. Rise2025 coaching and leadership programme in Aotearoa is building leadership and business capability of MÄori, Pacific Island and Asian Women. Social impact entrepreneur Petero says:

"Rise2025 addresses the gap in the professional coaching market as we embed trained and passionate indigenous coaches in communities to grow business, grow careers and grow leaders. It’s amazing to see in less than two years the tangible difference our coaches are making in Aotearoa as they work with whÄnau (family), communities and corporations. They have turned their coaching skills into businesses that serve those who need it most. Importantly they are generating additional income over and above their day jobs. And some have now been able to quit their 9 to 5 jobs.

Clients come to us specifically to work with indigenous coaches. The key themes are cultural safety, cultural intelligence and inclusion of coaching as a leadership imperative. Rise2025 coaches now work across government, private sector, community, social enterprise and with SME business owners. Kanuu is a great fit as a global partner, we are both locally rooted and future focused".

Kanuu Indigenous Innovation is a social enterprise accelerator who provide 3 day workshops to First Nations, Metis and Inuit ‘Wantrepreneurs" initially in Saskatoon and Yorkton with more locations to be announced. Founder Danielle Levine a Metis MBA graduate of Royal Roads University in BC, Canada adds:

"Professional coaching underpins our 3 day "Wantrepreneur" social enterprise programme which is traditionally called Mamawikiskinawam Atotan which means learning together from one another. As a receiver of coaching throughout my MBA I know how powerful it can be. Discovering Rise2025 through our partnership with The University of Auckland was through women supporting women in business. The bonus is being able to work with professionally trained ICF (International Coach Federation) coaches who are also indigenous. Our accelerator programme trains the technical skills, Rise2025 coaches support the Wantrepreneur through the personal development journey which is often overlooked and undervalued yet key to survival as a business start-up. Wantrepreneurs are growing in confidence, creativity and courage through this partnership".

The professional coaching industry is booming at $2.3 Billion USD and growing exponentially second to IT in the USA. According to the 2016 ICF global coaching study produced by PwC there are 53,000 coach practitioners worldwide of which 67% are female. 25% of coach practitioners coach corporate executives. The biggest threat to the coaching industry is untrained coaches. Diversity statistics including ethnicity are not currently captured by ICF. In Aotearoa, there is a small percentage of ICF members and coaches who identify as MÄori, Pacific Island or Asian.

Petero adds "The recent ICF research from over 15,000 respondents in 137 countries showed that coaching is transforming societies. Kanuu and Rise2025 are collaborating to impact social change in our respective indigenous communities. Our values-based coaching approach builds capability, capacity and interweaves cultural integrity whilst meeting ICF’s international criteria. We believe that education and entrepreneurship is key to retaining our cultural identity whilst elevating our communities into a self-determining eco-system of innovation and independence. Technology is my next investment milestone, how do we connect 100,000+ indigenous women by 2025?"