Rainbow's End nominated in Young at Heart Awards

Rainbow’s End has been nominated in seven categories at this year’s Young at Heart Awards. It’s the third year in a row that the park has been recognised.

The Young at Heart Awards are part of Auckland Council’s Youth Employer Pledge scheme that was launched in 2015.

The awards are held by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development . This year, Rainbow's End has been named as a finalist in the categories of:

Youth in Work Mentoring Award

Innovative Youth Employer Award

Jobfest Exhibitor Award 2017

Local Youth Employer Award

Maori and Pasifika Diversity Award

Youth Employment Programme Award

Youth Induction and Development Award

The Youth Employer Pledge Scheme is a key initiative in Auckland’s Youth Employment Plan, which aims to get Auckland’s young talent into work and career pathways. Rainbow’s End has formally pledged its support to the Auckland Council to work collectively with other organisations, employers and youth boards to share their success stories, winning approaches and award-winning best practice HR resources, which in turn will help create greater employment opportunities.

Leanne Laloli, HR Team Development Manager at Rainbow’s End says, "We are committed to offering a great start for many young people. Our youth can be a vulnerable section of the workforce and deserve particular protection. With the right guidance and support we can shape their attitude to work and their futures. The programmes that we have developed are designed to develop skills that will be transferrable well into their working lives. We are thrilled to once again be recognised for our commitment to youth and our creation of a youth friendly workplace."

The Young at Heart awards will be presented at a ceremony in Auckland on 16 November 2017.