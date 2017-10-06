New Velar gets 5 star safety rating

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 14:21

The Range Rover Velar has just been awarded a 5 star ANCAP safety rating after recently hitting the New Zealand market.

The luxury medium SUV comes equipped with a range of safety assist technologies including three grades of autonomous emergency braking (city, urban and vulnerable road users) as standard.

It also offers a good level of protection to the driver and both adult and child passengers across a variety of crash scenarios, particularly the side impact test, which replicates a T-bone crash.

AA Motoring Services General Manager Stella Stocks says the Velar is a good pick for families looking for a higher end vehicle.

"Range Rover has produced a very safe vehicle that has performed well across a number of crash scenarios making it a great pick for families and individuals alike looking for a more luxury vehicle," she says.

The rating applies to all variants of the Range Rover Velar.

The full list of ANCAP’s vehicle safety ratings, other vehicle safety information and the specifications of the rated vehicles are available online at ancap.co.nz or rightcar.govt.nz.

