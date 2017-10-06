Domino's to giveaway 2,000 free pizzas

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 14:53

It’s a supreme week for pizza fans, with Domino’s giving away 2,000 free pizzas to kick off Free Week in New Zealand from 9 October!

To celebrate the launch of Free Week, the Company has announced it will give away 2,000 free Traditional and Value range pizzas on Monday 9 October, as well as offer free deals daily to pizza lovers for the next week until Sunday 15 October.

Domino’s General Manager for New Zealand Scott Bush said the Company was excited about delivering customers more of what they want.

"We want to reward our customers with exciting online only pizza deals, including a different free deal each day," said Scott.

"From Monday 9 October, over the course of a week, we will be giving away free pizzas, as well some of our customer’s favourites - free toppings and upgrades such as cheesy crusts and adding extra cheese and bacon to your favourite pizzas, as well as a ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer!

"Each day there will be a different deal and a different offer available to our customers. We encourage pizza lovers to join the Domino’s New Zealand Facebook page, sign up to the Eclub and join the SMS list to make sure they take advantage of the offer on any given day."

The Company has reassured pizza fans they will have to be fast to take advantage of the free pizza giveaway days but that they prepared for the increase in traffic expected with the giveaway.

"It will be first in, best dressed - or best fed in this case. With over 270,000 fans, we expect the free pizzas will be snapped up fast, but we are ready to cater for the expected hungry pizza lovers!"

The new Domino’s Real Tasty campaign includes 20 new pizzas and sides over 20 weeks including the new Chilli Pork, BBQ Pork and Onion and Spicy BBQ Pork and Bacon.

"We are really proud of our new Real Tasty menu and want to give our customers the opportunity to try any of our Traditional or Value range pizzas for free," said Scott.

The 2,000 pizza giveaway will kick off on the Company’s Facebook page on 9 October and will continue daily with exciting new daily offers. Customers are encouraged to check in daily to find out when these will take place (https://www.facebook.com/DominosNZ/).

For more information on Domino’s, please visit www.dominos.nz.