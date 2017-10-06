Applications open for the new Major Events Fund

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 15:11

Applications are now open for the new Major Events Fund, helping event organisers to build iconic events right here in Manawatu.

"Events make a positive contribution to our region by building our community vibrancy, enhancing visitor experience, and bringing in economic value" says Sandra Murray, CEDA’s Marketing and Communications Manager.

"As part of our strategy to make Manawatu New Zealand’s most progressive region by 2025, the Major Events Fund is a big step in the right direction, and we’re thrilled to be working in this space."

Event managers will find funding information, criteria, and an application form for the contestable Manawatu Major Events Fund on ceda.nz/events.