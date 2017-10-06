Applications open for the new Major Events Fund

|
[ login or create an account ]
Applications are now open for the new Major Events Fund, helping event organisers to build iconic events right here in Manawatu.
"Events make a positive contribution to our region by building our community vibrancy, enhancing visitor experience, and bringing in economic value" says Sandra Murray, CEDA’s Marketing and Communications Manager.
"As part of our strategy to make Manawatu New Zealand’s most progressive region by 2025, the Major Events Fund is a big step in the right direction, and we’re thrilled to be working in this space."
Event managers will find funding information, criteria, and an application form for the contestable Manawatu Major Events Fund on ceda.nz/events.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.