NZ design agency win two titles at BEST Design Awards

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 22:15

Market leading New Zealand design agency DNA has been awarded two supreme titles at the BEST Design Awards 2017 - a feat rarely achieved in the history of the competition.

The BEST Design Awards is an annual showcase of excellence in graphic, spatial, product, interactive and user experience, run by the Designers’ Institute of New Zealand. The prestigious Purple Pins - of which only an exclusive number are presented on the night - recognise work that "raises the bar of design in New Zealand".

DNA’s design work for Immigration New Zealand on a website that streamlines the visa application process for new immigrants picked up a Purple Pin and a Gold Pin in the ‘User Experience’ and ‘Best Effect’ categories.

DNA also took out the supreme title in the ‘Interactive’ category for their work with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) for the new national cybersecurity body, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT NZ), that provides advice and support for businesses, organisations and individuals affected by cyber-threats.

The awards specifically recognises DNA’s leadership in the area of user-centric design - an approach that starts with extensive user research with the human experience at its heart.

"These awards and the recognition of the work behind them are a strong affirmation of the change in approach that we adopted as a design agency five years ago," says DNA’s Experience Director, Stephen Maskell.

"Back then it felt radical and risky, but now we’re seeing the benefits as clients demand not just incremental improvements but transformational change," he says.

"These were large scale, complex projects, with very difficult problems at their core. The challenge was to create a simple user experience where they had thousands of variables to consider - and it started with putting ourselves in the shoes of the users."

For more information on DNA, visit: http://dna.co.nz