PwC Herald Talks put focus on the Internet of Things

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 08:58

The last national PwC Herald Talks road show for 2017 is The Internet of Things, a topic which promises to shine a new light on business practices. The thought provoking business networking series will visit Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, with the first event this month.

The series offers a unique opportunity to gain insight into a complex topic, during a rare occasion where some of the best experts in the field will be together in one room. More than just a seminar, guests are invited to network over a light breakfast and grow not only their knowledge, but their business connections too.

At Auckland’s SkyCity Theatre on Wednesday 18 October, Wellington’s St James Theatre on Thursday 19 October, and The Piano in Christchurch on Wednesday 1 November, business people will hear from a panel of experts how the Internet of Things can work for their business, no matter how big or small.

The Internet of Things is the exciting development of communication between physical objects and separate operating systems - fridges can restock themselves, printers can place an order for ink when they’re getting low, and talking Barbie dolls are memory-making and information gathering - making processes simpler and lives easier.

The keynote speaker for the Internet of Things series is Ulrich Frerk, CEO and Founder of Adroit. Adroit develops devices that allow ‘dumb’ appliances like spa pools to be IoT capable, allowing them to be controlled intelligently and learning how to control themselves through Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

For Ulrich, it is all about improving human life, energy efficiency in homes and businesses, and making spaces more interactive.

After his insightful keynote presentation, Ulrich will join a panel, made up of leaders in this space; Samantha Ramlu, Adrian van Hest, Russell Craig, Hamish Mitchell and Stephen England-Hall will all be involved in the rotating panel.

Samantha Ramlu is the Managing Director and co-founder of Method, an award winning creative innovations agency, and recently formed M Theory, an AR/VR experience agency.

Adrian van Hest is the National Cyber Practice Leader for PwC. With over 22 years of international business and IT experience, his key areas of interest are security, technology and innovation.

NZME Limited, 2 Graham Street, Auckland nzme.co.nz

Russell Craig is Microsoft’s National Technology Officer. Based in Wellington, he works with both public and private sector stakeholders on matters related to technology strategy.

Hamish Mitchell is the Chief Strategy and Growth Officer for Loyalty NZ, and as such he is responsible for leading the company’s transformation from a pure play rewards programme to a customer-lead data and loyalty products business.

Stephen England-Hall is Tourism New Zealand’s Chief Executive, the company tasked with growing the value of international visitors to Aotearoa. He also sits on the New Zealand Screen Production Grand and Significant Economic Benefits Verification Panel.

The events will have broadcaster Simon Dallow as MC, and New Zealand Herald’s Head of Business Fran O’Sullivan as panel adjudicator.

The PwC Herald Talks would not be possible without the support of sponsors; PwC, 2 degrees, Fonterra, Corporate Travel Management, Massey University, Christchurch International Airport, SkyCity, Newstalk ZB and Ateed, along with furniture partner Nood.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here. Download the NZME Events App to submit your questions for the panelist for apple and android.

Follow PwC Herald Talks on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Events Auckland SkyCity Theatre Wednesday 18 October Panelists: Russell Craig, Samantha Ramlu, Stephen England-Hall

Wellington St James Theatre Thursday 19 October Panelists: Adrian van Hest, Hamish Mitchell, Samantha Ramlu

Christchurch The Piano

Wednesday 1 November Panelists: Russell Craig, Hamish Mitchell, Samantha Ramlu

NZME Limited, 2 Graham Street, Auckland nzme.co.nz