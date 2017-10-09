NZ Windfarms announces maiden dividend of 0.85 cents per share

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 09:01

NWF today advises it will pay a maiden dividend. Rodger Kerr-Newell, NZ Windfarms’ Chairman said, "We’re very pleased to announce a maiden dividend, as initiatives put in place over the last year bear fruit."

The dividend will be 0.85c/share, fully imputed, equating to $2.45m. It follows successful shareholder resolutions at the AGM last week to acquire the windfarm electrical reticulation assets, saving the organisation over $700k per annum.

Kerr Newell notes, "The board made a commitment to shareholders at the AGM last week that this transaction was imminent, and that a dividend would be paid upon completion. We completed the transaction last Friday, just three days after the AGM. When combined with other disclosed operational initiatives, electricity price hedging and an ambitious forward work programme, we’re now in a vastly better place than we were six months ago."

CEO John Worth noted that the dividend was a function NZ Windfarms making a transition towards global best practice; "Much of our activity this year has been focussed on getting the basics right; smart turbine curtailment to reduce operational expenditure and noise, right sizing our team, obtaining regulatory relief to curtail on price and taking control of our asset base are what we call the essential factors in successfully running a merchant wind-generation business. As we get these things behind us we free up horsepower to focus on future strategic initiatives," said Worth.

NZ Windfarms has made commitments to shareholders to progress either retail or other fuel development or acquisition in the next 12 months.