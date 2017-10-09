E tu commends NZ Post on Paxster safety moves

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 10:04

E tu says it welcomes the safety-first response by NZ Post to a problem with its fleet of Paxster vehicles, which are used to deliver mail and parcels.

NZ Post has pulled the Paxsters from the road after finding a fault with a component part of the vehicles' shock absorbers.

This week NZ Post will be using alternative means of mail delivery while the vehicles are repaired.

E tu Industry Coordinator, Joe Gallagher says NZ Post has taken a precautionary approach to the problem to ensure workers are safe, which is to be applauded.

"The safety of workers is critical and it's a big decision which will see some disruption to services, mostly in urban areas," says Joe.

"We commend the board over its responsible approach to the issue."

Joe says the union is engaging with NZ Post to ensure workers' incomes are not affected and that service disruption is minimised.