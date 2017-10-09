Auckland Airport launches retail bond offer

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 10:01

Auckland International Airport Limited ("Auckland Airport") confirmed today that it is offering up to NZ$75 million of fixed rate bonds maturing in April 2023 (with the ability to accept up to NZ$25 million of oversubscriptions at Auckland Airport’s discretion) (the "Bonds") to New Zealand retail investors and to institutional investors.

The offer opens today and will be made pursuant to the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 as an offer of debt securities of the same class as existing quoted debt securities. The notice

required by the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014 has been provided to NZX and is attached. The Bonds are expected to be quoted on the NZX Debt Market.

Full details of the bond issue are contained in the terms sheet which has been prepared for the offer and is attached. A copy of the presentation that Auckland Airport will be giving to investors in connection with the offer is also attached.

The offer will open with an indicative margin range of 0.82 per cent to 0.87 per cent per annum and the Bonds will mature on 17 April 2023. An announcement of the actual margin (which may be above or below the abovementioned indicative margin range) and the interest rate on the Bonds will be made following the conclusion of the bookbuild process, which is expected to be on 11 October 2017. The terms sheet will be updated to include the interest rate and will be released on the same day.

The Bonds are expected to be assigned a long term credit rating of A- by Standard and Poor’s.

There is no public pool for the offer, with 100 per cent of the Bonds reserved for clients of Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac (as Joint Lead Managers), NZX participants, other approved financial intermediaries and institutional investors. The offer will close on 11 October 2017 following the completion of the bookbuild process.

Interested investors should contact the Joint Lead Managers or their usual financial adviser for more details.