CINZ appoints new marketing and events coordinator

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 10:26

Lauren Newbery has been appointed Marketing and Events Coordinator for Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) based in Auckland.

Previously she was Events Coordinator at the New Zealand Planning Institute, organising professional development events and large conferences.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Lauren worked on the Annual STEMtech Conference and Showcase, the largest science and technology conference in the UK. She has a background in theatre performance and management.

CINZ Events and Marketing Director, Heather Cornish says CINZ is delighted to add Lauren’s talents to the team.

"Lauren brings valuable experience with both event management and marketing, as well as real enthusiasm and drive."

Lauren takes over the role previously held by Olivia Lynch, who has moved to Wellington to take up a new position with Conference Innovators.