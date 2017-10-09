Mark Binns to join Auckland Airport Board

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 12:15

Auckland Airport has announced that Mark Binns will join its Board on 1 April 2018 and Auckland Airport shareholders will be asked to approve his appointment to the Board at the 2018 Annual Meeting.

Mr Binns will fill a vacancy on the Board created by Michelle Guthrie’s decision to step down as a director on 31 March 2018 to focus on her role as Managing Director of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Sir Henry van der Heyden, Auckland Airport’s chair, says the Board thanks Michelle for her significant contribution over the past four years.

"On behalf of everyone at Auckland Airport, I thank Michelle for her much-valued contribution to the company since she became a director in 2013, especially the knowledge and experience she has shared in relation to digital channels and Asia market development."

"The Board of directors has selected Mark Binns to fill the vacancy that will be created by Michelle’s departure next year."

"Mark's successful career, including at Fletcher Building, has seen him closely involved in many of New Zealand’s largest infrastructure projects. He also brings to this governance role the experience of being a Chief Executive at Meridian Energy."

Mark Binns says he is honoured to be joining the Board of Auckland Airport.

"Auckland Airport is focused on delivering one of New Zealand’s most exciting infrastructure investment programmes. It is well on its way to implementing a 30-year vision and providing the infrastructure needed to accommodate the increasing number of passengers and aircraft using the airport."

"I look forward to contributing my skills and experience to the Board and helping the company invest in tourism and trade growth, the customer experience and of course infrastructure," says Mr Binns.