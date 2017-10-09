Air New Zealand begins Inflight Wi-Fi rollout

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 13:08

Air New Zealand has started trialling its new Inflight Wi-Fi service on one of its long-haul Boeing 777-300 aircraft.

The airline is rolling out Wi-Fi capability across its international jet fleet, beginning with the 777-300 fleet. Further Wi-Fi enabled aircraft will become available progressively over the next couple of months.

Air New Zealand is utilising satellite company Inmarsat’s global GX satellite constellation and has partnered with Panasonic Avionics as the in-cabin technology supplier.

Air New Zealand Chief Digital Officer Avi Golan says the airline has been working closely with its partners to prepare for the launch of Inflight Wi-Fi which will enable customers to access email, social media channels, web browsing and go shopping while travelling.

"We’re launching Inflight Wi-Fi as a trial initially in order to gather customer feedback and ensure it meets the needs of our customers before we roll it out across our international jet fleet.

"The service will be available progressively with the installation of Inflight Wi-Fi on our Boeing 777-300 fleet expected to be completed by June 2018 and our Boeing 777-200 fleet rolling out from April next year.

"The trial will not only test the technical aspects of the service, it will also gather feedback on pricing options. Going forward, customers will be able to choose to sign up for different timeframes and have the ability to pay in a variety of ways, including with Airpoints Dollars, as we look to offer a best in class connected inflight experience.

"Looking ahead, we’re keen to actively explore new content opportunities and will also make Air New Zealand’s friendly chatbot, Oscar, available to help assist passengers to resolve any travel related questions during their journey," says Mr Golan.