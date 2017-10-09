2017 Tohu Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc wins gold

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 16:45

Tohu Single Vineyard Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2017, produced by MÄori food and drinks company Kono, has won gold at the 2017 New World Wine Awards.

The New World Wine Awards are judged by a panel of 16 independent expert wine judges that blind taste and judge each wine using the same internationally recognised 100-point scale as other wine competitions worldwide.

This means that wines are held to the same standard as any other wine show. The only difference is that all wine entered must retail for $25 or less a bottle and least 5,000 bottles must be available for sale (or 3,500 for niche varietals).

"We’re really proud to get this recognition from the New World Wine Awards. It is one of the awards that helps people decide what wine they want to buy, drink and try," Bruce Taylor, Kono Chief Winemaker says. "With summer on its way, it’s the perfect time to pick up some 2017 Tohu Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc when you are next in the supermarket and share this award-winning sauvignon blanc with family and friends."

The gold at the New World Wine Awards joins other recent accolades for Tohu and Aronui wines.

The Tohu Rore Reserve Marlborough Pinot Noir 2015 won gold at the Bragato Awards, and gold at the International Wine and Spirit Competition.

The International Wine and Spirit Competition judges said that the Tohu Rore Reserve Marlborough Pinot Noir 2015 had "A combination of red fruits - cherry and plum, with a brambly character. The palate adds some violets, spice and cassis notes. The wine is complex and layered with a freshness and rounded tannins leading to a lingering finish."

The Aronui Single Vineyard Albariño 2015 recently won gold at the 2017 New Zealand International Wine Show.

"We are already well-known for our award-winning Sauvignon Blanc, so it is fantastic to continue to gain recognition for our other varieties like our Pinot Noir and Albariño as well," Bruce says.

"We are committed to excellence, and the teams at both of our vineyards are passionate about making high quality wines that people enjoy drinking. Kaitiakitanga, showing love for the land, also shines through in our dedication to sustainable best practice. We know that this is a value that resonates strongly with people, who like to know that not only is the wine they drink award-winning for its quality, but that it is produced with love and care for the environment as well."