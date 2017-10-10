LINK business appoints KPMG’s Suneil Connor as new CFO

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 10:38

New Zealand owned and operated business broking firm, LINK has appointed Suneil Connor as its new Chief Financial Officer.

A Chartered Accountant with over 10 years of experience, Suneil has worked for both Crowe Horwath and more recently KPMG. During his time at KPMG, he has helped lead the growth of the advisory division of KPMG Enterprise, specialising in succession, capital raising, due diligence, governance, forecasting and strategic planning.

Suneil is a Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee for the Auckland Foundation and a Director of KiwiHarvest, New Zealand’s leading food rescue charity. He was also recently awarded a place in the Institute of Directors Mentoring for Diversity programme. He brings to LINK proven ability to foster sustainable business growth for enterprises with turnover of up to NZ$250 million.

Aaron Toresen, LINK’s Managing Director, says Suneil is a perfect fit for LINK during this time of continuous business growth.

"We were actually introduced to Suneil when he was at KPMG during our private capital raise offer, which has enabled us to raise NZ$3.2million to-date, and we immediately connected with him. Suneil’s ability to take best practice from the corporate sector and tailor it to fit high growth businesses is extremely valuable to us, and we are very excited about Suneil joining the LINK team."

Suneil commented, "This is a very exciting time in my career and I’m grateful to Aaron and LINK for giving me this opportunity. LINK has an excellent track record of success and its increasing global reach was very appealing to me. There’s a lot coming up in the pipeline and I’m looking forward to being a part of the journey," he adds.

He will join LINK’s head office in Ellerslie, Auckland and starts on 9 October 2017.

