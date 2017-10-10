New World's call on plastic bags a positive step - Retail NZ

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 10:43

Retail NZ says that today's announcement that New World will be aiming to be free of single-use plastic bags by the end of next year is good news.

"There's increasing customer demand across the board for retailers to eliminate single-use plastic bags, and today's announcement shows that New World is listening to that demand and acting on its customers' views," Retail NZ's General Manager for Public Affairs said today. "The introduction of a voluntary donation from February, with the aim of phasing out plastic bags altogether by the end of next year is a positive move that will have positive environmental benefits for New Zealand.

"Across the sector, we're seeing that customer views about plastic bags are changing. In many cases, customers are still needing bags to carry their shopping, but they are increasingly willing to take their own or buy reusable bags when they go shopping. Retailers are responding to that, and taking steps to reduce or eliminate the numbers of single use plastic bags in circulation.

"Retail NZ congratulates New World for showing leadership on the bag issue".