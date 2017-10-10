Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Statistics House earmarked for demolition

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017

Statistics House will join the list of Wellington buildings that need to be demolished because of damage sustained in last November’s Kaikoura earthquake, now that insurers have decided the building is not economically viable to repair.

Having notified its shareholders and Statistics New Zealand of the decision, CentrePort will apply to Wellington City Council for consents to safely demolish the five-storey office block.

"We’re pleased to have final certainty on the matter and will start planning for the building’s removal, working with our tenants, neighbours and other key stakeholders for its safe demolition," Chief Executive Derek Nind says.

CentrePort is still working with its engineers and insurers on the status of the BNZ building.

